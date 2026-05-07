US Attorney Rosen, Rep. Emmer speak on federal law enforcement cooperation with local sheriffs

The Brief U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen spoke at a roundtable discussion with law enforcement hosted by Rep. Tom Emmer in Blaine. Rosen spoke about his office's capacity to prosecute crimes following a depletion of prosecutors during Operation Metro Surge. The roundtable also addressed ways to coordinate resources to counter growing gang violence and drug trafficking.



A roundtable discussion with U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen and local law enforcement addressed the crime challenges faced in Minnesota and outlined ways the federal government can assist.

The meeting was held in Blaine and organized by Rep. Tom Emmer, who praised Rosen's efforts and the resources invested in Minnesota by the Trump administration.

Federal and local enforcement coordination

Local perspective:

Rep. Emmer began the discussion by saying, "I think our law enforcement should have an actual, direct relationship with the U.S. Attorney."

The 6th Congressional District representative then opened the floor for law enforcement leaders from Anoka County, Wright County and Sherburne County to share the challenges they face in countering the spread of gang violence, drug trafficking, as well as the need for training to take on new challenges such as A.I. generated scams that target the elderly.

Rosen also addressed the national rise in political violence, saying "The rate of escalation of political violence in the country is unsustainable for us as a society."

'Reinforcements' from Washington

Dig deeper:

Anoka County Sheriff Weiss asked the U.S. Attorney if Minnesota's federal office currently has the resources needed to take big cases after the documented departure of prosecutors during Operation Metro Surge.

Rosen explained that his office is hiring new prosecutors and aims to have staffing levels back to where they were before Operation Metro Surge.

"I can report that there are considerably more prosecutors in my office now than there were prior to the surge," Rosen said. "I can report to you that the Justice Department was just absolutely incredible. And throwing in reinforcements, both that were needed in the support of the surge that have been needed in support of the really extraordinary fraud efforts that are required here in Minnesota, and we have, quite a significant number of temporary reinforcements."

Back in February, Rosen's office faced serious staffing shortages, which resulted in missed deadlines and dozens of court order violations.