Hastings motorcycle crash leaves man dead
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash involving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and an SUV in Hastings left a man dead.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Hastings
Local perspective:
A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 and 12th Street West in Hastings.
A 66-year-old man from Hastings was northbound on Highway 61 while riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
An 18-year-old woman from Cottage Grove was driving a Chevy Equinox west on 12th Street West, crossing the intersection of northbound Highway 61, when both vehicles crashed.
The report states the man was not wearing a helmet.
Authorities say no alcohol is suspected of being involved.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol.