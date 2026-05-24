Hastings motorcycle crash leaves man dead

The Brief A 66-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hastings. The 18-year-old woman driving an SUV was not hurt. No alcohol is suspected of being involved.



A crash involving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and an SUV in Hastings left a man dead.

Fatal motorcycle crash in Hastings

Local perspective:

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 and 12th Street West in Hastings.

A 66-year-old man from Hastings was northbound on Highway 61 while riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

An 18-year-old woman from Cottage Grove was driving a Chevy Equinox west on 12th Street West, crossing the intersection of northbound Highway 61, when both vehicles crashed.

The report states the man was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities say no alcohol is suspected of being involved.