Rochester woman dies in Dodge County head-on crash, child among 3 others hurt

By
Published  November 24, 2025 6:41pm CST
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A Rochester woman died Monday after a head-on crash on County Road 34 between Kasson and Dodge Center.
    • A child was among three others injured.
    • Witnesses at the scene say the woman driving a 2006 Mustang was driving in the middle of the road before the collision.

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester woman was killed and three others were hurt after a head-on crash near Dodge Center on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Dodge County fatal crash

What we know:

Emergency response teams, including the Dodge Center Fire Department and Ambulance Service, were dispatched to the scene on County Road 34 at around 2:14 p.m. Monday. Authorities say a 2006 Mustang, driven by a woman from Rochester, collided with a 2019 Toyota Tundra carrying two adults and a child from Dodge Center. 

What they're saying:

Authorities say witnesses at the scene reported the Mustang was traveling in the middle of the road before the collision. The driver of the Mustang was likely killed on impact, while the Tundra's occupants were taken to St. Mary's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are involved in the investigation. The road was cleared and reopened at approximately 4:20 p.m.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved, including the woman killed, have not been released pending family notification. 

The Source: Information was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

