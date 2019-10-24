Rochester, Minn. museum asks visitors to vote on its 'creepiest doll'

article

Some people are afraid of clowns or ghosts. But for others, the scariest thing they can face is a creepy doll.

A museum in Rochester, Minnesota has a unique collection of weird looking dolls that are now part of a competition. The History Center of Olmsted County is asking visitors to decide which doll is the creepiest via their Facebook page.

Thursday was the final day for the contest, but FOX 9 has collected the doll photos below.

If you'd like to vote, you can head over to the museum's Facebook page. The doll with the most likes by the end of the day will be declared the winner.