Rochester day care worker accused of injuring child during nap time: Charges

The Brief Alexis Kemp is facing charges of malicious punishment of a child for allegedly injuring a 13-month-old child at a Rochester day care. Kemp reportedly told police she became "overwhelmed" by the child crying and used "too much force" when trying to get the child to go down for a nap, according to court records. The incident was captured on surveillance video, and police said Kemp was rough with another child around the same time.



A Rochester day care worker is accused of causing bodily harm to a child after becoming "overwhelmed" by the child’s cries during nap time.

Rochester day care investigation

The backstory:

On May 29, police were called to investigate a suspected child abuse incident at a northwest Rochester day care. While speaking with the parents, an officer observed bruising on the shoulder blade and spine of a 13-month-old child.

Police and a witness at the day care reviewed surveillance footage from earlier in the day. One of the staff members, 25-year-old Alexis Kemp, could reportedly be seen picking up the child and "slam her face down into the crib followed by forceful open hand hits to [the child's] back" and then placing her hand on the back of the child's head and "press it into the crib mattress for several seconds," charging documents allege.

Around the same time as that incident, the officer reportedly saw Kemp grab another child by the leg and pull them forcefully, causing the 1-year-old to fall backward and hit their head on the hard floor. Charging documents did not say whether the child sustained any injuries as a result of the fall.

When asked about the incident with the 13-month-old, Kemp allegedly said she was "overwhelmed" by the child crying during nap time and "used too much force" to try and get the child to lay down, charging documents claim.

Olmsted County prosecutors charged Kemp on Monday with two counts of malicious punishment of a child under the age of 4. If convicted, each felony charge carries a maximum sentence of up to five years, and/or a fine of $10,000.

What's next:

Kemp remains in custody at Olmsted County Jail. She made her first appearance in court on Monday.