Roberts Bird Sanctuary visitors in Minneapolis urged to stop disturbing the owls

The Brief A nonprofit organization is raising concerns about people harassing owls at the Thomas Sadler Roberts Bird Sanctuary in Minneapolis, including incidents of visitors leaving trails and using ladders to get closer to the birds. Such behavior disrupts the owls’ natural resting time and could harm their habitat, potentially forcing them to leave. The group urges visitors to respect the sanctuary by observing quietly from designated trails.



A local nonprofit organization is speaking out after receiving reports of people harassing owls at a Minneapolis bird sanctuary.

They worry this behavior could potentially disturb and even destroy natural habitat. Owls are a big draw at Thomas Sadler Roberts Bird Sanctuary in Minneapolis.

Two owls with pointy ears could be seen deep in conversation on Sunday evening.

"They’re both great horned owls," said Stephen Rice, a Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary board member.

"I believe it is an established pair because we know they bred in this area for years," said Constance Pepin, a Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary board member. "There’s the hooting and the puffing up the feathers and the bowing."

Board members of the volunteer group said several of these majestic birds call the sanctuary home.

"There’s two other species of owl that use this sanctuary. That being the barred owl and eastern screech owl," said Rice.

As you enter the 31-acre undeveloped natural area of Lyndale Park, there are several signs asking visitors to stay on the trail, but the Friends said they received a report Saturday afternoon of some people harassing an owl.

"People were going off trail trying to get a closer view by being near the tree," said Pepin. "Apparently, we were told that it had been happening for a while."

The person reporting the incident said they even witnessed someone bringing a ladder to get a closer view.

"It was shock and disappointment," said Rice. "They are nocturnally active, so they are hunting at night and active at night, but during the day is their time to rest. It would be like somebody coming into your home in the middle of the night and waking you up."

Board members of the nonprofit organization with the mission of protecting and enhancing the Sanctuary urge everyone to be respectful.

"It’s pretty simple," said Rice. "Just go out and go to this place or other places out in nature and just observe. I think the proper thing to do is if you see an owl in the daytime, observe quietly from the trail, take pictures, but don’t get close, don’t play recordings."

The volunteer group said disturbing or destroying their habitat could cause stress on the birds or could even force them to leave the area.