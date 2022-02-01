Rich Stanek, former Henn. Co. Sheriff, announces run for governor

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek announced he is running for Minnesota governor, joining a crowded Republican field.

"Today, our streets are flooded with violence, and our neighbors need help now more than ever," Stanek says in his campaign launch video focused on a law-and-order theme.

Stanek was Hennepin County sheriff for 12 years before losing his re-election bid to Dave Hutchinson in 2018. Stanek was the state public safety commissioner under Gov. Tim Pawlenty and was previously a state lawmaker.

Precinct caucuses are Tuesday night, where the GOP will elect state convention delegates who will make the all-important party endorsement in May.

State Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, and former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls are already in the race.

Minnesota will release campaign finance reports later Tuesday showing how much money each campaign raised in 2021.