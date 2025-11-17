Sen. Draheim isn't seeking reelection, citing belief in term limits

article

The Brief Sen. Rich Draheim, who represents Senate District 22, will not seek reelection in 2026. Draheim has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2016. He says he's not seeking reelection because of his belief in term limits and desire for fresh voices in the Minnesota Legislature.



Draheim's decision and achievements

What we know:

Draheim, a Republican from Madison Lake who has served since 2016, emphasized in a press release his commitment to public safety, healthcare costs, and term limits as his top priorities for his final session. He has been a strong advocate for mental health initiatives, housing affordability, and small business empowerment.

Draheim's contributions include authoring a $92.7 million mental health package in 2022 and receiving multiple awards for his efforts in housing and small business advocacy. He believes in creating pathways to careers, affordable homeownership, and stable retirement for Minnesotans.

Draheim's reflections on his service

What they're saying:

In a statement, Draheim said:

"After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I’ve decided not to seek reelection after my term ends in 2026. I believe in term limits, and after 10 years in the Senate, it’s time to give others the opportunity to serve in the legislature. Everyone has something to offer, and there needs to be fresh voices in St. Paul. I’m proud of the things I got done, but I’ll also remember the things that didn’t make it across the finish line and the impact they could have had. My top priorities next session are public safety, addressing rising healthcare costs, and term limits at the Minnesota Legislature."

He continued, "Serving in the Minnesota Senate has been a highlight of my career. I see public service as an opportunity to give back, and I’m proud of my 10 years of service. And after 10 years, it’s time to give others the chance to represent District 22. Fresh voices and new perspectives keep government efficient and honest. I’ll always be proud of the things I got done, and I’ll always think about the things we couldn’t get done and the positive impact Minnesotans missed out on. Thank you to the supporters in my district and across the state, the staff and my colleagues in the legislature, and most importantly, my family for supporting me for the last 10 years."

Draheim views his work as part of a holistic system aimed at benefiting families and communities in Minnesota. He looks forward to new challenges and opportunities after his term ends.