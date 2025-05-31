St. Paul apartment fire leaves 14 displaced, 3 injured
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul apartment fire left 14 residents displaced, and three people injured Saturday morning.
Rice Street apartment fire
What we know:
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, police and fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire on the 500 block of Rice Street.
Flames were showing from the second floor of the three-floor building, authorities said. Police made the initial entry to the building and were able to evacuate seven people from the first floor of the building.
Fire officials say they received reports of trapped residents in the building, and they evacuated six to seven more residents from the third floor.
The fire was eventually extinguished on the second floor, before it could spread to other floors and units.
Two St. Paul police officers and one resident were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Authorities said 14 adults were displaced after the entire building was condemned. The Red Cross and the building management are helping those were displaced. Multiple cats were also displaced after the fire.
What we don't know:
Fire officials did not say what caused the fire, but it is under investigation.
The Source: A press release from the St. Paul Fire Department.