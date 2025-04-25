Retired Hennepin Co. Judge reprimanded for sexual harassment

article

The Brief Former Hennepin County Judge Jay Quamhas been reprimanded for having a sexual relationship with his clerk and harassing other court staff. The Minnesota Board of Judicial Standards said in its findings of facts that Judge Quam "engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with his law clerk" while she worked for him. Quam retired on March 7, 2025, after being appointed to the Fourth Judicial District bench in 2006.



Hennepin Judge reprimanded

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Board of Judicial Standards said in its findings of facts that Judge Quam "engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with his law clerk" while she worked for him.

That relationship reportedly renewed years after she no longer worked for him and "continued until recently," according to the news release announcing the public reprimand.

Other court employees reported seeing the two "canoodling" outside the courthouse and "sitting close together with hands on each other's knees."

A court staffer also reported to the board that they overheard "explicit sounds of sexual activity while Judge Quam and his former clerk were in his chambers."

The board also reports that Judge Quam made sexual comments to other clerks, such as:

Saying he would like to go to happy hour with a clerk to see another side of her after a few drinks.

Saying "Yeah, you definitely have a runner's body," while looking a clerk up and down.

Commenting that a clerk looked great for just having a baby.

The news release states one clerk estimated about 50 or 60 inappropriate comments made towards her by Judge Quam. The compliments were described as awkward or flirtatious comments about the clerk's clothing, food intake and appearance.

Some clerks reportedly wore longer skirts, avoided his invitations to coffee or lunch and acted in an "extra-professional way" to avoid his unwanted attention. Cerks were also reportedly fearful of including him as a reference and were uncertain about the impact he could have on their career.

Judge Quam reportedly admitted that he engaged in the misconduct discovered by the Board of Judicial Standards, according to the news release.

Quam retired on March 7, 2025, after being appointed to the Fourth Judicial District bench in 2006. He had no disciplinary history with the Board before the incident.