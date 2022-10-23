Report: Vikings player arrested in Miami after incident at nightclub

article

A Vikings offensive lineman has been arrested in Miami after an incident at a nightclub, according to reports.

Andy Slater with FOX Sports 640 South Florida reports that backup tackle Oli Udoh was arrested after an incident at a Miami nightclub on Saturday. Slater says that Udoh followed a woman into a bathroom and refused to leave.

FOX 9 has confirmed Udoh is facing a charge of resisting an officer without violence, according to court records in Miami-Dade County. FOX 9 has requested further information about the incident but, so far, has been unable to confirm Slater's complete report of the arrest.

Udoh is not listed on the jail roster in Miami.

The Vikings are on bye this week but beat the Dolphins in Miami last weekend. In a statement, the team said: "We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time."