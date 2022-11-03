Report: Gophers WR Chris Autman-Bell to return for 7th season after injury

article

Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will return for a seventh season with the University of Minnesota after suffering a season-ending injury this year, according to a report.

Ryan Burns with 247Sports reported the decision on Thursday.

Autman-Bell's 2022 season was ended after he suffered a leg injury during the Gophers' third game against Colorado. Up to that point, he was the team's top receiving weapon with 11 receptions and 214 yards and one touchdown through the first three games.

Autman-Bell was redshirted his first year with Minnesota in 2017, gained a sixth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will likely be granted a medical redshirt for a seventh year of eligibility next season.

Throughout his career, Autman-Bell has 1,970 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for the Gophers. An Illinois native, Autman-Bell originally committed to join coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan but changed commitments when Fleck took the Minnesota job.