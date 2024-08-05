DFL Rep. Kim Hicks’ home vandalized with graffiti, hate speech

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rep. Kim Hicks has confirmed her home was vandalized over the weekend by people wearing masks who left graffiti containing racial slurs. This photo has been blurred.

Minnesota DFL Rep. Kim Hicks, who represents Rochester and the surrounding areas of District 25A, has confirmed her home was vandalized over the weekend by people wearing masks who left graffiti containing racial slurs.

What we know

Representatives for Hicks confirmed with FOX 9 that on Aug. 3, political signs in her yard, plus the siding on her home and a shed on her property were all vandalized by the masked intruders.

"My family was a victim of racist vandalism at our home this weekend. It has been a difficult two days, but then our community showed up," Rep. Hicks said as part of a statement. "My family felt so much love and support from our friends, neighbors, and even strangers who came to lend a hand."

Some of the graffiti contained racial epitaphs, with writings such as the "N-word", "white power" and swastikas, Hicks confirmed.

Hicks has said she believes the "attack was targeted" toward her, and she believes the offense was racially motivated, and a hate crime.

Hicks is married to a Black man, and has five children. She graduated from Winona State University.

Looking ahead

Rep. Hicks says her family has made efforts to repair the damage, and will look to further work with her community as she serves in office, while not being "intimidated by cowards."

"The shed is repainted. The spray paint is mostly off the siding. We will replace the window. The cosmetic corrections have been made," Hicks told FOX 9. "We are better when we work together and our family – and our community – will not be intimidated by cowards. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and proven, once again, that Rochester is the best place to live."

Hicks was first elected in 2022, and is seeking reelection in November. She was the chief author of 57 bills during the 2023-24 legislative session.



Her current committee assignments in the House of Representatives include being on the Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee, Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee, Human Services Finance Committee and the Human Services Policy Committee.