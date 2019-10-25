Rep. Ilhan Omar to hold rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Minneapolis

article

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar will hold a rally with Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Minneapolis next Sunday.

Local leaders and activists will join the two for the Nov. 3 rally, the Sanders’ campaign said in an email.

The rally will take place at Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public to attend. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

