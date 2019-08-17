Remer house explodes during propane furnace maintenance, 1 airlifted to hospital

article

A 46-year-old man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital after a home in Remer, Minnesota exploded during furnace service work Wednesday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff, the man was working on a propane furnace when the explosion occurred. He was the only person at the residence at the time.

Officials said the man sustained burns and serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal are investigating the explosion.