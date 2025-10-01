Remembering legendary First Ave stage manager Conrad Sverkerson

The Brief First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis is mourning the loss of its beloved stage manager. Conrad Sverkerson started at First Ave in 1988. Employees and musicians remember him as someone who was well-liked by everyone.



First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis is mourning the loss of one of its own. Longtime stage manager Conrad Sverkerson has died. During his 37 years at the legendary venue, he was adored by bands, fans, and the staff.

First Avenue stage manager Conrad Sverkerson is remembered as someone who touched the lives of people at First Avenue, bands, and across the country.

"Conrad, he was the face of First Avenue. He was the first person people would see when they would pull into the garage," said Alex Johnson, head of Audio.

According to First Avenue’s Facebook post, he started at First Ave in 1988, working his way up to stage manager. His first night of work was as a doorman; he ended it playing foosball with Duran Duran.

"You see all these rockstars, and how many people have asked me, where has he been? He inspired the best in them. And that’s what we’ll miss most of all," said sound engineer Tony Molinarno.

Sverkerson made an impression on everyone who came through the venue.

"He was our captain. We all look to him for inspiration. And just the way he treated people is how we all should treat people," said Johnson.

"He was kind, he was funny, he was a little bit scary, he was intimidating, and he had such a unique sense of humor," said First Ave General Manager Nate Kranz.

Conrad has a star outside First Ave with all the other music artists who played at the venue. People left flowers and wrote notes of how he is missed.

One thing that was commonly said was his sense of humor and passion for helping put on concerts.

"He was kind, he was funny, he was a little bit scary, he was intimidating, and he had such a unique sense of humor. Then you realize he was a softie. And he just really cared. I think that’s why he was so successful here," said Kranz.