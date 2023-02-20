Residents rattled by hidden cameras discovered in front of homes in Washington neighborhood

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Renville County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Martin County, Pope County, Stevens County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Northern Aitkin County, Olmsted County, Pine County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Residents rattled by hidden cameras discovered in front of homes in Washington neighborhood

By Nia Wong
Published 
Updated 12:14PM
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

Redmond neighbors rattled by hidden cameras

REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in the Union Hill area of Redmond, Washington are on alert after two trail cams were discovered hidden in front of homes.

On Feb. 1, David Springgay says his 11-year-old son found one trail camera in front of the bus stop where kids are picked up for school.

After none of his neighbors claimed the device, Springgay downloaded the images from the camera.

"You could see in the images that there was my teenage daughter. You saw my kids, my elementary aged kids come and be down there and wait for the bus," said Springgay.

Springgay says he was also captured on this trail camera.

Weeks later and a few yards down, Springgay's neighbor found another trail cam.

Both cameras were hidden in the ground, covered with hot-glued foliage.

While the first camera Springgay found was pointed in the direction of his kids' school bus stop, the camera discovered by his neighbor was pointed at a driveway, capturing vehicles coming in and out of the property.

READ ALSO: Was Oakley Carlson sold? Police weigh in on theory of girl missing for 2 years

These cameras captured photos of the person who may have installed them as well.

"He was doing it at 3 in the morning, so it's a black and white, grainy picture," said Springgay. 

Springgay reported the camera and turned it into the King County Sheriff's Office. He was told the device was being treated as found property.

"Once a crime is committed, then they can use it as reason to get the records from the company that manufactures the camera ," said Springgay.

READ NEXT: Misdiagnosis in child abuse case kept mom from her baby for months; judge says DCYF delayed second opinion

Still, he's worried as to who has watched him, his family and his neighbors and why they placed these cameras in Union Hill in the first place.

"The camera is connected to the cellular network," said Springgay. "All those images were being potentially uploaded to whoever placed the camera there."