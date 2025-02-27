Red Wing schools cancel appearance by AG Ellison due to 'disruption' concerns

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's Black History Month event was canceled by Red Wing Public Schools due to concerns over "significant disruption." Ellison has recently faced criticism from the White House over immigration issues, but it's unclear if this influenced the cancelation. The Red Wing Black Student Union is organizing a walkout on Friday to recognize Black History Month.



A Black History Month event featuring Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was canceled this week by Red Wing Public Schools over disruption concerns.

Red Wing Public Schools cancels Ellison appearance

What we know:

Ellison was scheduled to appear at an event on Thursday as part of Black History Month.

In a message on Wednesday, the district's superintendent said the event was being canceled due to "concerns over significant disruption."

Ellison has recently drawn the ire of the White House and President Donald Trump over immigration issues. Ellison was among a group of Minnesota politicians criticized by the White House in a statement this week.

It's unclear if the concerns are linked to the political back-and-forth.

What's next:

The Red Wing Black Student Union has planned a walkout on Friday recognizing Black History Month.

Full message from superintendent

What they're saying:

Below is the full letter sent to parents by Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent Bob Jaszczak:

"We regret to inform you that due to concerns over significant disruption, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming event featuring MN Attorney General Keith Ellison. Our intent in hosting this event was to recognize Black History Month and celebrate the historic achievements of Black leaders, particularly those who have broken barriers in public service.

"While this specific event will not move forward, our commitment to uplifting the voices and experiences of our most marginalized students remains steadfast. Black History Month is a time to reflect, learn, and engage in meaningful dialogue, and we encourage our community to continue these important conversations in other spaces.

"Educating students about racial harm is essential to help them recognize how words and actions, whether intentional or unintentional, can perpetuate discrimination and inequality. By fostering awareness and empathy, we can promote a stronger learning environment for all students."