Red Wing PD says swatting calls connected to extremist organization

The Brief Red Wing police say swatting calls to a home this month are connected to an international extremist organization. Officers say they arrested a suspect in the case in the United Kingdom.



Red Wing police say two swatting calls this month in the city have been tied to an international extremist group that preys on children and teens.

Swatting calls in Red Wing

What we know:

The Red Wing Police Department announced on Friday it had responded to two separate calls on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16 reporting shooting victims at an address on the 1300 block of East Avenue. It's unclear exactly which home was targeted in the residential neighborhood.

Police say both calls were quickly deemed swatting incidents. A "swatting" is a false 911 call intended to provoke a heavy, armed police response.

Dig deeper:

Red Wing police say their investigation into the calls uncovered "ties to an organized cybercrime network that targets children and teenagers through extortion and acts of violence."

Police say the people who made the swatting calls are connected to an extremist group that is recognized by the Department of Justice and FBI as a terrorist organization. Police did not name the exact organization.

Crackdown on online extremist groups

What's next:

Police say that, working with authorities in the United Kingdom, they were able to make an arrest in the case on Friday. Further details about the arrest weren't yet available.

What we don't know:

Police did not specifically name the organization involved in the case. However, federal authorities in recent months have cracked down on online extremist groups that target children.

In April, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of several leaders of the "764" – what authorities describe as a nihilistic violent extremist network. The Department of Justice says the group wants to bring down the current world order and the United States government. The group uses blackmail and extortion to manipulate children and vulnerable people into sexual acts, self-harm and animal cruelty. Sometimes, the group uses swatting to pressure the victim.

"These [764 leaders] are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered — a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement.

In March, the FBI issued a warning about increased activity by the 764. Again, it's unclear if the Red Wing case directly involves the 764 or related groups.