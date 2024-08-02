Rare 'use of force' training gives Minnesota legislators new perspective

A rare field trip for Minnesota lawmakers gave them a new perspective on law enforcement and the impact of new laws on officers.

FOX 9 got an exclusive look at the hands-on "use of force" training and what it could mean at the Capitol.

In the thick of a virtual mass shooting scenario, Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) was a split second slow.

"I guess I got shot on that one," said Wolgamott.

But he got a second chance. Wolgamott and a couple dozen other DFL lawmakers visited the Law Enforcement Training Facility in Maple Grove this week and the simulator was a critical piece of their experience, and their reactions improved with repetition.

The idea of the simulator is to make sure officers make the best decisions in a split second, so they don't get killed.

"It is just a bunch of impossible decisions that you have to make, like that," Wolgamott said after finishing the simulation.

Lawmakers also watched demonstrations on less lethal force. And they saw new body restraints that the Hennepin County jail and a few departments are using to minimize risk to people under arrest and officers.

The Minnesota Police Chiefs Association (MPCA) extended the invite so legislators can better see their point of view.

"It's important for us to engage in conversations such as this, not when things are escalated and the tensions are high," said Eagan Police Chief Roger New.

A group of Republicans got the same training a couple of months ago.

"I think it was a really good opportunity, as you're looking at bills in laws that we're able to see firsthand the impact," said Rep. Jeff Witte, (R-Lakeville), a former police officer of 27 years. "Sometimes we put them in a tough spot and not really understanding what the nature of the job is."

Speaker of the House, Rep. Melissa Hortman said writing laws requires trusting people in the professions, but hands-on experience is very valuable.

"It is a different perspective to be here and to see the training makes it a little bit more real for us," said Hortman.

Wolgamott worked up a sweat in his training scenario, and walked away with ideas to take to the Capitol.

"It's going to make us stronger as lawmakers, and it's going to lead to better public safety outcomes for the state of Minnesota," he said.