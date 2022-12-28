Rapper Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles

article

Theophilus London, a rapper from Trinidad and Tobago who has collaborated with artists including Travis Scott and Ellie Goulding, has been reported missing by family in Los Angeles.

According to LAPD, the 35-year-old rapper was last seen on October 15 around 12 p.m. in the Skid Row area of downtown LA.

A missing person report was filed Wednesday.

London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, shared the news on his social media that family had traveled to Los Angeles the day before and no one has heard from him since July.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," a statement from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London, said. "The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. London is 35 years old, Black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD."

London's father Lary Moses expressed his love for him, vowing to find him.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son," he wrote in the statement.

Theophilus London is seen on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images) Expand

Most recently, Noel has been sharing posts from other Instagram users to his story sharing the news of London's disappearance.

"Everyone's worried," one post read.

London's last Instagram post was on July 11. In his previous post, he expressed excitement for his debut role in the movie "Demanded Supply."

London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in Brooklyn, New York.

Since 2011, London has released three studio albums and worked with high-profile artists including Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Big Boi, Ellie Goulding, and Kanye West.

Rapper Theophilus London performs onstage GREY GOOSE Vodka Hosts The Inaugural Mic50 Awards at Marquee on June 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Grey Goose) Expand

He was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for best rap song and rap performance for his work on West's 2015 song "All Day" alongside Paul McCartney. His most recent album, "Bebey," was released in January 2020 by his own record label, My Bebey Records.

"I wanted to see what a sense of family is, a sense of me having a plot of land, building a house on my own land, instead of sleeping at a hotel for the rest of my life," he told Complex of branching out on his own in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



