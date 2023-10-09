Stone Hill Bar & Grill in Randall burns down

article

The Stone Hill Bar & Grill in Randall, Minnesota, burned down early Monday, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said.

When authorities arrived at the restaurant, located on 230th Street West, there were smoke and flames coming out of the east entryway of the building, authorities said.

The Randall Fire Department responded with assistance from Scandia Valley Fire Department and Camp Ripley Fire Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire has not been determined and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and will be assisting in the investigation.

Authorities say the building is a total loss.