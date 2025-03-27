Raccoon in Rochester knocks out power to thousands
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A raccoon in Rochester wreaked havoc on the northeast side of the city early Wednesday morning after knocking out power to thousands while most people were sleeping.
What happened
The backstory:
City officials say a large raccoon somehow snuck their way into a transformer and did enough damage to knock out power in the area. Officials acted quickly and got power back on within an hour.
Raccoon survives
What we don't know:
Animals don’t typically handle electricity well, but this raccoon not only survived, but is expected to make a full recovery.
‘Steer clear of our equipment’
What they're saying:
Rochester Public Utilities posted about the raccoon to social media, saying, "To our furry friend: wishing you a full recovery… and please, steer clear of our equipment next time!"
The Source: Rochester city officials and Rochester Public Utilities shared the information in a Facebook post.