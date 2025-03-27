Raccoon in Rochester knocks out power to thousands

The Brief A raccoon in Rochester knocked out power to more than 2,000 customers early Wednesday morning. The raccoon got curious and came into contact with a transformer. Power was restored quickly, and somehow, the raccoon survived and will make a full recovery.



A raccoon in Rochester wreaked havoc on the northeast side of the city early Wednesday morning after knocking out power to thousands while most people were sleeping.

What happened

The backstory:

City officials say a large raccoon somehow snuck their way into a transformer and did enough damage to knock out power in the area. Officials acted quickly and got power back on within an hour.

Raccoon survives

What we don't know:

Animals don’t typically handle electricity well, but this raccoon not only survived, but is expected to make a full recovery.

‘Steer clear of our equipment’

What they're saying:

Rochester Public Utilities posted about the raccoon to social media, saying, "To our furry friend: wishing you a full recovery… and please, steer clear of our equipment next time!"