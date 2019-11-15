Rabid kitten bites three people in northern Minnesota

A kitten infected with rabies bit three people in northern Minnesota, including a 4-year-old child and a pregnant woman, according to state animal health officials.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health said the kitten lived on a farm in Otter Tail County. The owner of the farm reported seeing a skunk attack the 6-month-old kitten on Oct. 16. She said that after separating the kitten and the skunk she noticed blood and bite marks on one of the kitten’s back legs.

The board said skunks in Minnesota have a high probability of carrying the rabies virus.

In early November, the kitten bit the farmer owner, her 4-year-old son and her pregnant sister. The kitten was euthanized, submitted for rabies testing and eventually confirmed to be infected with the rabies virus.

The board is investigating whether any other domestic animals on the farm—home to two dogs, nine cats, beef cattle and a horse—were exposed to rabies.

The Minnesota Department of Health conducted its own investigation into the extent of human exposure to the virus and recommended preventative treatment for five people who may have been exposed.

The state Board of Animal Health recommends vaccinating all dogs, cats, ferrets and horses against rabies. Pets or livestock bitten by a skunk, bat or wild animal should be confined and the owners should contact a veterinarian and the board immediately.