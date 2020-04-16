Pursuit after Edina CVS robbery ends in crash in Minneapolis neighborhood

article

An armed robbery at a CVS pharmacy in Edina, Minnesota led to a brief police pursuit, which ended in a car crash in a Minneapolis neighborhood, according to an Edina official.

City of Edina Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte says at 8:07 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of armed robbery at CVS on York Ave in Edina. Police learned two men armed with guns jumped the pharmacy counter and stole narcotics.

Minutes later, police found the suspect car near 50th and Xerxes. After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle lost control, went off the road and crashed into a yard between houses at 49th and Xerxes in Minneapolis. Bennerotte says the crash caused some property damage.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to HCMC to get evaluated.