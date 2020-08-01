Protesters face off at Minnesota capitol over mask mandate

article

Counter rallies at the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday pushed for and against Minnesota mask mandate.

Last week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a mask mandate, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places statewide.

Saturday, groups gathered on the state capitol to show their support and disdain for the new requirement, with some protesters calling the mandate an overreach by the state while others argued the mandate was needed to slow the spread of the virus in Minnesota.

Despite some tense moments between the two opposing groups, the rallies remained mostly peaceful.