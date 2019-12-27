Prosecutors bring charges against man accused of firing gun into St. Paul bar

article

The Ramsey County Attorney has brought charges against the man accused of firing a gun into a bar on Christmas after he was thrown out.

Davin McCray is charged with possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to charges, police were called to Shadey's Bar around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for an intoxicated man who had been kicked out of the bar for fighting with bar patrons. The 911 caller told dispatch that the man was banging on the door. And, shortly after, the caller said the man had fired a gun through the door of the bar.

According to witnesses, the bullets from the gun had gone through the door, breaking bottles near patrons and the bartenders. When officers arrived, they found four large holes in the door and bullet fragments mixed in with broken bottles of alcohol. However, police said on Christmas that they were unable to locate anyone who had been hit by gunfire.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had left the bar in a Dodge Charger and was at a nearby intersection. Police were able to locate the Charger and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver initially did comply but then took off after stopping for a brief moment.

Officers chased the vehicle with lights and sirens until it hit another vehicle at Concord Street near Butler Avenue.

St. Paul police took the suspect, later identified as McCray, into custody at that point. In the snow near the vehicle, officers found a Taurus revolver with five empty casings inside.

Prosecutors say McCray has a long criminal record and was not allowed to own a gun. He was treated at Regions Hospital after the crash.