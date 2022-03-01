Promising pain treatment helps young Cold Spring woman get life back on track

For the last three years, Jaida Vogel has been in constant pain that makes it difficult for her to walk.

"It was just rough overall not being able to walk normal or at all," Vogel told FOX 9.

But soon she'll receive a new treatment that should get her back on her feet.

"So excited. I'm so excited. I can't wait," said Vogel.

The 19-year-old grew up playing softball but she injured her left knee five years ago.

After having routine surgery Jaida Vogel developed a rare condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, which left her in extreme pain, with her knee in a brace and her either on crutches or in a wheelchair. But now she's hoping to get her life ba Expand

After having routine surgery, she developed a rare condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, which left her in extreme pain, with her knee in a brace and her either on crutches or in a wheelchair.

"It's rough. When you are just 16 and you are used to doing anything you want – to have to put your life on halt and stop going out and playing sports," said Vogel.

After Vogel tried medications and injections, her pain management physician suggested a spinal cord implant usually reserved for older patients who are still in pain after back surgery.

Electrodes connected to a rechargeable battery are placed near the spinal cord and use a small electrical current to block pain signals from reaching the brain and a short trial yielded dramatic results.

"She just looked at me crying. She was just like ‘thank you – I can maybe have the life I've wanted to have.’ It's just so fulfilling," said Dr Katelyn Parker-McGill of the Center For Pain Management in Sartell.

Jaida will receive a permanent implant on Wednesday, and hopes to be nearly pain free, allowing her to get back to the life she's put on hold.

Advertisement

"I have endless opportunities I can do now," said Vogel.