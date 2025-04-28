Prior Lake police investigating woman’s death as homicide, suspect in custody
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Prior Lake say they are investigating a woman’s death Sunday as a homicide, and a suspect is in custody.
What happened
What we know:
The Prior Lake Police Department says the death of a woman Sunday on the 4500 block of Colorado Street NE is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police say an adult male is in custody at the Dakota County Jail on separate, unrelated charges.
No threat to public
What they're saying:
Police have not identified the victim or the suspect pending further investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, and family notifications. Authorities say there is no threat or danger to the public.
Prior Lake police are not releasing any further information, and all inquiries should be directed to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information was provided by the Prior Lake Police Department.