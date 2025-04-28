Expand / Collapse search
Prior Lake police investigating woman’s death as homicide, suspect in custody

By
Published  April 28, 2025 5:49pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Prior Lake police say they are investigating a woman's death Sunday as a possible homicide, and an adult male is in custody.
    • Police were called to the 4500 block of Colorado Street NE.
    • The suspect is in the Dakota County Jail on separate, unrelated charges.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Prior Lake say they are investigating a woman’s death Sunday as a homicide, and a suspect is in custody.

What happened

What we know:

The Prior Lake Police Department says the death of a woman Sunday on the 4500 block of Colorado Street NE is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police say an adult male is in custody at the Dakota County Jail on separate, unrelated charges.

No threat to public

What they're saying:

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect pending further investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, and family notifications. Authorities say there is no threat or danger to the public.

Prior Lake police are not releasing any further information, and all inquiries should be directed to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

The Source: Information was provided by the Prior Lake Police Department.

