Prior Lake police investigating woman’s death as homicide, suspect in custody

The Prior Lake Police Department says the death of a woman Sunday on the 4500 block of Colorado Street NE is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police say an adult male is in custody at the Dakota County Jail on separate, unrelated charges.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect pending further investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, and family notifications. Authorities say there is no threat or danger to the public.

Prior Lake police are not releasing any further information, and all inquiries should be directed to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.