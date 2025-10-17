Prior Lake Medspa owner faces charges for 'Black Market' Botox and injections without a license

The Brief A Prior Lake Medspa owner is facing charges for allegedly using "Black Market" Botox without a license. Investigators found the owner faked having a registered nurse license and a medical director. She could face up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.



The owner of a Prior Lake medspa is accused of administering black market Botox without proper licensing.

Prior Lake medspa owner faces charges

What we know:

Court documents reveal that Nancy Anderberg, owner of Regen Life Antiaging Medspa, is accused of faking a registered nurse license and having a medical director. She is charged with the unlawful practice of medicine, which could lead to a year in jail.

The investigation began in May 2024. One witness reported asking Anderberg if she was collaborating with a doctor, to which she replied that she was not. Anderberg allegedly admitted to injecting patients with various substances, including Botox and Semi-Glutide, or Ozempic, without confirming prescriptions.

How the medspa owner learned to do injections

What they're saying:

Another witness provided text messages where Anderberg admitted to buying "black market" Botox and learning injection techniques from YouTube. Investigators also discovered the medical director listed on the spa's website was unaware of their photo and bio being used.

The collaborating physician, who served as Anderberg's medical director for a year starting in January 2023, told investigators that their agreement only recognized her as the business owner, not as someone practicing medicine. He emphasized that she lacked the necessary qualifications to perform injections legally.

FOX 9 reached out to Anderberg for comment, and she has yet to respond. She faces a fine of $3,000 and possible jail time.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if any patients had prescriptions for the substances administered by Anderberg.