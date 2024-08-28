President Biden plans Wisconsin visit Sept. 5
(FOX 9) - President Joe Biden plans to make a stop and hold a speech in Wisconsin on Sept. 5.
What we know
According to a release, Biden intends to highlight how his "Investing in America" agenda is benefiting communities across Wisconsin, and ensuring Americans have a "brighter, more prosperous future."
On Jan. 25, 2024, Biden traveled to Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin, where he gave a speech on the Investing in America Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorized up to $108 billion for public transportation.
His "Investing in America" agenda is said to, "mobilize historic levels of private sector investment in the U.S., bring manufacturing back to America after decades of offshoring, and create new, good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don’t require a college degree," the White House says.
What we don’t know
The location and timing details of Biden's visit have not been made available by White House officials.