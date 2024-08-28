President Biden plans Wisconsin visit Sept. 5

The Brief President Joe Biden plans to visit Wisconsin on Sept. 5, but few details about his visit have been released. The White House says Biden’s "Investing in America" seeks to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., and create new jobs. On July 21, 2024, Biden announced he would not seek reelection for another term as president.



President Joe Biden plans to make a stop and hold a speech in Wisconsin on Sept. 5.

What we know

According to a release, Biden intends to highlight how his "Investing in America" agenda is benefiting communities across Wisconsin, and ensuring Americans have a "brighter, more prosperous future."

On Jan. 25, 2024, Biden traveled to Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin, where he gave a speech on the Investing in America Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorized up to $108 billion for public transportation.

His "Investing in America" agenda is said to, "mobilize historic levels of private sector investment in the U.S., bring manufacturing back to America after decades of offshoring, and create new, good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don’t require a college degree," the White House says.

What we don’t know

The location and timing details of Biden's visit have not been made available by White House officials.