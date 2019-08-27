President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather

article

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin, which was impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and straight line winds in mid-July, according to a press release.

With the disaster declaration, federal funding will be available to state, tribal and local governments for emergency work and repairs.

Severe weather from July 18 to July 20 impacted multiple counties across Wisconsin including Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca, and Wood and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Polk County and an EF-0 tornado touched down near Turtle Lake on July 19. In the following weeks, communities came together to clean up the damage.