Prepare to pay more to heat your home this winter, Minnesota experts say

Staying warm and cozy throughout the cold Minnesota winter is going to cost a lot more this year.

Warmer weather and the pandemic caused natural gas consumption to plummet in 2020, but now that things have opened back up, demand is up and prices are skyrocketing.

"Mainly, it's an increase in demand and a decrease in supply," said Alison Trouy, Minnesota Energy Resources spokesperson, who says their customers will see their monthly bills go up an average of $44.

"This 10-year high it could be a shock to some of our customers, but that's why we want to be proactive and let them know ahead of time, so they can take some of these simple steps so we can make sure they can manage their energy bills," said Trouy.

It's not just natural gas customers who will feel a pinch in their pocketbooks.

The Energy Information Administration says people who use propane to heat their homes will see a 54% price bump, while a 43% increase is on the way for those who use home heating oil. A 6% hike is expected for electric heating.

The price of home heating really depends on the market, but there are some small steps you can take to save as much money as possible.

"Window coverings work, keeping the windows open and shades open during the day to let the sun in can help keep warm air inside the house," said Nick Reiland of Metro Heating and Cooling.

Reiland also recommends installing a programmable thermostat.

"You'll lower the temperature at night while you sleep, you'll never notice it and you can save hundreds of dollars over the season," said Reiland.

More Minnesotans than ever are also eligible for the Energy Assistance Program since the Department of Commerce raised income requirements. 600,000 Minnesotans can now get up to $1,600 for energy bills.

For more information and to apply for the program, visit the Energy Assistance Program website.

Minnesota Energy Resources customers are also eligible for select home rebates.

CenterPoint Energy, the state's largest natural gas company, recommends these energy savings tips:

