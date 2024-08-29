Power outages reported in the thousands on Thursday during storms

The Brief Thousands are without power on Thursday as storms roll through Minnesota. FOX 9 will provide continuous updates on power outages and damage as they are observed.



Only days after severe storms brought strong winds and heavy rain from Monday into Tuesday, causing more than 150,000 people to lose power throughout the Twins Cities, storms on Thursday have again caused electrical outages for thousands of Xcel Energy customers.

Storms continue to move through Minnesota on Thursday.

FOX 9 will provide continuous updates on power outages and damage as they are observed.

What we know

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 12,000 without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday in Hennepin County.

In Ramsey County, more than 1,000 customers are without power.

In Anoka County, more than 5,000 customers have been impacted. Connexus Energy is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power.

Both Rice and Carver counties have more than 2,500 customers that are also without electricity.

What we don’t know

The developing storms could produce more power outages as they track through the state.