Power outage affecting Xcel Energy customers in Bloomington, Richfield and Edina

Xcel Energy customers in Bloomington, Richfield and Edina were without power for a short period of time Wednesday morning.

At one point, Xcel Energy’s power outage map showed at least 32,000 customers were affected.

The Edina Police Department said the power outage affect the traffic signals at Highway 62 and France Avenue and Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue. They urged drivers to use caution in the area.

Xcel Energy is still working to restore power to some parts of the affected area.