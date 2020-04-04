Positive Moments: Rochester police surprise 7-year-old girl with birthday parade

article

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, FOX 9 is highlighting the moments that make us smile.

Police in Rochester, Minnesota shared a video of their surprise birthday parade for a 7-year-old girl on April 3.

"Today, we had the honor of making a 7th birthday a little brighter," officials wrote on Facebook. "Not only did this sweet little girl lose out on a birthday party with her friends but also lost her mom to cancer in January. Thankfully Public Safety was able to help with a parade past her home. She said 'This was the best day ever!' We are humbled by her joy and grateful we could bring a little sunshine to her day."

Do you have a cute sing-along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.