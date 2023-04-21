Poodle revived with Narcan after being found unconscious next to owner in Kensington: SPCA

article

The Pennsylvania SPCA says a tiny poodle is lucky to be alive after they believe it suffered from a drug overdose.

PSCPA says they received a call Monday from Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital saying a dog was brought to them showing symptoms of an overdose.

The dog, now known as Toodles, was rushed to the facility by Good Samaritans after he and his owner were found unconscious and unresponsive in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Philadelphia police responded to the scene to care for the owner, while Good Samaritans worked to get help for the dog.

PSPCA wrote in a social media post that witnesses alleged the owner would ‘share’ drugs with the dog. Due to concerns that the dog may have ingested drugs either accidentally, or otherwise, vets at the hospital administered Narcan to Toodles.

Toodles immediately became responsive, according to PSPCA.

"It is unimaginable what would have happened if Toodles hadn't been taken to a veterinarian. But, thanks to the quick work of the Good Samaritans, and the lifesaving work of Blue Pearl, Toodles is alive today," PSCPA officials said in a Facebook post.

Toodles has since been turned over to the SPCA and has been receiving ongoing care and treatment. Over the last several days, he has made a full recovery.

"Toodles could have died. He could have had lasting impacts from the drugs that he ingested. But, today he is safe, and he has a new future ahead of him," the PSPCA added.