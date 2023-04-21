Poodle revived with Narcan after being found unconscious next to owner in Kensington: SPCA

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Poodle revived with Narcan after being found unconscious next to owner in Kensington: SPCA

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:47PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Toodles-PSPCA.jpg article

Photo: Pennsylvania SPCA

PHILADELPHIA - The Pennsylvania SPCA says a tiny poodle is lucky to be alive after they believe it suffered from a drug overdose. 

PSCPA says they received a call Monday from Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital saying a dog was brought to them showing symptoms of an overdose. 

The dog, now known as Toodles, was rushed to the facility by Good Samaritans after he and his owner were found unconscious and unresponsive in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Philadelphia police responded to the scene to care for the owner, while Good Samaritans worked to get help for the dog. 

PSPCA wrote in a social media post that witnesses alleged the owner would ‘share’ drugs with the dog. Due to concerns that the dog may have ingested drugs either accidentally, or otherwise, vets at the hospital administered Narcan to Toodles. 

Toodles immediately became responsive, according to PSPCA. 

"It is unimaginable what would have happened if Toodles hadn't been taken to a veterinarian. But, thanks to the quick work of the Good Samaritans, and the lifesaving work of Blue Pearl, Toodles is alive today," PSCPA officials said in a Facebook post.

Toodles has since been turned over to the SPCA and has been receiving ongoing care and treatment. Over the last several days, he has made a full recovery.

"Toodles could have died. He could have had lasting impacts from the drugs that he ingested. But, today he is safe, and he has a new future ahead of him," the PSPCA added. 