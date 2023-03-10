Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County

'Pooch pirate' swipes makeup delivery from Texas home

By Storyful
Published 
Pets and Animals
Storyful

'Pooch pirate' snags makeup delivery

A four-legged porch pirate was captured on a home-security camera stealing a package from the front of a home in Shallowater, Texas. Credit: Scott Drury via Storyful.

A four-legged porch pirate was captured on a home-security camera stealing a package from the front of a home in Shallowater, Texas, on March 6.

Scott Drury, who owns the camera that captured this footage, said he and his wife, who was expecting the delivery, initially thought "a wind storm had taken the package".

Speaking to Storyful, Drury said the package contained around $25 worth of makeup and said neither he nor his wife have any idea where the dog came from.

"We drove around looking for the dog and, as we say in Texas, we haven’t seen hide nor hair of him," Drury said.