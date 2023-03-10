'Pooch pirate' swipes makeup delivery from Texas home

A four-legged porch pirate was captured on a home-security camera stealing a package from the front of a home in Shallowater, Texas, on March 6.

Scott Drury, who owns the camera that captured this footage, said he and his wife, who was expecting the delivery, initially thought "a wind storm had taken the package".

Speaking to Storyful, Drury said the package contained around $25 worth of makeup and said neither he nor his wife have any idea where the dog came from.

"We drove around looking for the dog and, as we say in Texas, we haven’t seen hide nor hair of him," Drury said.