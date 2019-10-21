Poll: Klobuchar, other Democrats lead Trump in Minnesota

article

Four Democratic presidential contenders, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, hold leads over President Donald Trump in head-to-head matchups in Minnesota, according to a Minneapolis Star Tribune/Mason Dixon poll of voters in Minnesota.

Klobuchar’s lead is the largest, 55-38, in her home state. The other Democratic presidential candidates that hold head-to-head leads over Trump: Joe Biden, 50-38; Elizabeth Warren, 51-40; and Bernie Sanders, 49-40.

Minnesota voters are evenly divided over whether Trump should be impeached for his dealings with Ukraine. Forty-seven percent said they support impeachment, while 48 percent said they opposed it.

The split falls sharply along party lines: 85 percent of Democratic voters said they support impeachment, while 93 percent of Republicans say they are against it.

And there’s also a distinct split geographically: among voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, 62 percent support impeachment. But in the Metro suburbs, just 39 percent do. In southern Minnesota, 41 percent of voters favor impeachment, while in northern Minnesota, 38 percent do.