Police: Woman trying to cross street may have fallen before being hit and killed by vehicle in St. Paul

article

Police say a woman trying to cross the street in St. Paul Thursday evening may have fallen before she was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Officers were called to the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Manton Street North around 5:15 p.m. for the collision. At the scene, officers found a woman lying in the eastbound lane of Larpenteur Avenue.

Investigators say the woman was gravely injured when they found her and she later died at the scene.

Speaking with witnesses, officers say they were told the woman was trying to cross the street when she may have fallen to the ground before being hit by the vehicle, a 2009 Kia. The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation and voluntarily provided blood samples. Officers do not believe he was impaired. No arrests were made but the investigation continues.

The police department plans to release further information on the crash on Friday.