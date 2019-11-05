Police: Student suffers multiple stab wounds in fight at Jefferson High School, 1 in custody

One student was taken to the hospital and another was injured after an assault at Thomas Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota Tuesday.

According to Bloomington police, around noon, a fight broke out between two female students. The school's resource officer, along with other staff, broke up the fight "within seconds."

One of the girls was stabbed multiple times with a knife. An ambulance took her to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Authorities took the other girl into custody. Police are still investigating what caused the fight.

The school went into normal lockdown procedure and officials emailed a notification to parents. The school day will end at its normal time.

The case remains under investigation.