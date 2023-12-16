Police say missing 6-year-old boy from West St. Paul found safe

Editors note: police announced Saturday morning the boy has been found safe and was reunited with his family.

See original story below:

Police in West St. Paul are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said the 6-year-old was last seen around 2:45 p.m. leaving his house on Charlton Street. He was riding a brown and black bicycle going to visit friends in St. Paul.

He is described as being 3-foot-8 and weighing 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket and blue pants with black stripes.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-322-2323.