Police: Man fired shots at St. Paul bar after getting kicked out on Christmas

Police say a man was arrested on Christmas Night after opening fire at a St. Paul bar.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested after firing shots and leading police on a chase that ended in a car crash.

According to officers, around 7:20 p.m., they were called to Shadey's Bar on Dodd Road for the report of a shooting.

Investigators later learned that a man who had been at the bar got upset after being thrown out and ended up firing shots into the bar.

Police were able to get a description of the vehicle and started a pursuit, which ended when they say the suspect crashed into another vehicle, carrying four people in the area of Butler Avenue and Concord Street.

The suspect was arrested at the crash scene. We're the people in the van suffered "non-critical" injuries.

At this time, officers have not located anyone that was struck by the gunfire.

