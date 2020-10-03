Police investigating reports of smashed windows in Minneapolis' Diamond Lake neighborhood
Police are searching for suspects after taking multiple reports for damaged windows in the Diamond Lake neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Officers are looking into how the windows were damaged but say suspects may have used "ninja rocks" -- small pieces of ceramic that can quietly shatter windows.
There were also reports of items stolen from the cars. Police are still working to determine exactly how many windows were damaged during the incident.