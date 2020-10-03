Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating reports of smashed windows in Minneapolis' Diamond Lake neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Our crews spotted several busted windows in the Diamond Lake area on Saturday. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police investigating reports of smashed windows in Minneapolis' Diamond Lake neighborhood

Police are searching for suspects after taking multiple reports for damaged windows in the Diamond Lake neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers are looking into how the windows were damaged but say suspects may have used "ninja rocks" -- small pieces of ceramic that can quietly shatter windows.

There were also reports of items stolen from the cars. Police are still working to determine exactly how many windows were damaged during the incident.