Police investigating report of armed person near Emory University

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:44PM
FOX 5 Atlanta

Update on North Druid Hills High and Emory University situation

North Druid Hills High School was placed on lockdown due to a report of an "unsafe situation." Emory University alerted its main campus of a possible armed subject. The two incidents appear to be related.

Emory University is asking students and staff to shelter in place due to a possible armed suspect on the main campus.

"Emory Alert Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus Shelter in place. We do not have an active shooter on campus," the university tweeted at 12:08 p.m.

The university sent out an emergency alert at 11:41 a.m. about an active shooter on campus. That tweet has since been deleted. Emory sent an update saying there was no active shooter on campus.

A large amount of police responded to North Druid Hills High School, which is near the university. According to DeKalb County Schools, the high school was placed on lockdown at 10:40 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to a report of an unsafe situation. 

"The lockdown did not result from an active situation," DeKalb officials told FOX 5.

The lockdown was lifted at about 12:10 p.m.

Officers with the DeKalb County School District Police Department and the DeKalb County Police Department were investigating.

Emory said they have officers at North Druid Hills High.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

SKYFOX flew over North Druid Hills High School where it appeared someone was sitting on the ground in handcuffs.

snapshot-39-1.jpg

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.