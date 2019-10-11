Police investigating racist, profane graffiti in Shakopee, Minnesota

Police in Shakopee, Minnesota are investigating several recent incidents of racist and profane graffiti found on public and private property in the city.

The Shakopee Police Department said city staff quickly removed the graffiti.

“These racist and profane images have the effect of making people feel unsafe or unwelcome—this will not be tolerated in the City of Shakopee,” the police department said in a release.

Residents who encounter graffiti are asked to report it to the police department at 952-233-9400.