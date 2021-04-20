Police investigating fatal shooting in Lind-Bohanon neighborhood

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.

In a news release, the Minneapolis Police Department said they received a ShotSpotter report on the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue North around 2:16 a.m. While responding to the area, more 911 calls of shots fired were reported.

On scene, officers found a man, believed to be in his late teens, suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted by police and Minneapolis firefighters, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives have interviewed several people who were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one is currently in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.