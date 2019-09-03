Police investigating fatal shooting at St. Paul home

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders, officers responded to a report of a man shot at a home on the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue East. When they arrived, officers discovered the man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died at about 9 p.m.

Officials are still investigating the incident.