Police investigating alleged sexual assault at GOP State Fair booth

Police at the Minnesota State Fair say they are investigating a report of a sexual assault of one of the volunteers at the Republican Party of Minnesota booth Friday night.

State Fair police spokesperson Brooke Blakey confirmed a woman who was volunteering at the GOP booth filed a police report about a sexual assault.

The alleged assault occurred around 8:50 p.m. The victim reported that another woman groped her during a political disagreement, Blakey said. The suspect then left the booth on her own.

The Republican Party of Minnesota issued a statement Saturday denouncing the alleged sexual assault.

"We can only hope that this is not indicative of what our Republican volunteers, candidates, activists and leaders will face as we head into the 2020 elections," Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement. "We are supposed to be salt of the earth, genuine folk here in Minnesota."

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 651-288-4500.