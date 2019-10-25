Police investigating after North High student brought gun to school

Minneapolis police are investigating after a North High School student brought a gun to school, according to Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten.

According to school district officials, the school received a report that there may have been a gun in the building last week. Following investigation, the school found evidence to believe there was a gun on campus.

North High School posted a statement on the school's Facebook page Friday morning about the incident. Parents and guardians were also notified.

"As we follow the necessary steps moving forward, we passionately urge all parents and guardians to secure any and all firearms in their possession and remove all possibilities of access from their children," read the statement in part.

School officials have also addressed the issue with students and staff, according to the post.